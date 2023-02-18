 Skip to main content
Hart's hat trick sends UW-Stout to WIAC semifinals

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- Peyton Hart's hat trick sent UW-Stout past UW-River Falls 4-2 to advance to the WIAC Tournament semifinals on Saturday.

The Blue Devils win the WIAC Men's Ice Hockey Tournament first round series over UW-River Falls 2-0. Peyton Hart scored two short handed goals and one even strength goal to lift the Blue Devils to the semifinals.

Matt Dahlseide scored the opening goal 45 seconds into the game and UW-Stout never trailed.

No. 4 UW-Stout will visit No. 1 UW-Stevens Point for a best-of-three semifinals series. The third game would be a mini-game that consists of one 20-minute regulation period with endless overtime.

Box score

No. 3 UW-Superior will visit No. 2 UW-Eau Claire in the other semifinals series after the Yellowjackets won game two and the mini-game over Northland on Saturday. Both series will begin on Friday.

