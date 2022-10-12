He bleeds blue: Layne Pitt retires as UW-Stout SID

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Layne Pitt came to campus in 1978 with a passion for photography and storytelling.
Nearly 45 years and 2,000 Blue Devils contests later, he is set to retire as University of Wisconsin-Stout's Sports Information Director. His final event is Wednesday evening's women's soccer match between UW-Stout and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
During halftime of Saturday's game, @stoutbluedevils honored longtime Sports Information Director Layne Pitt, who is retiring in mid-October.Pitt has covered #bleedblue #gobluedevils athletics for more than 40 years! @WQOW pic.twitter.com/EOW9jaRC01— Nick Tabbert WQOW News 18 (@news18tabbert) October 3, 2022
Pitt received a standing ovation at halftime during Stout's football win over UWEC. On Tuesday, he was gifted an autographed volleyball from the Blue Devils.
"That was the first time I got kind of choked up," Pitt said Wednesday morning. "It's just been a wonderful experience."
Pitt has no immediate plans, but expects to return to the baseline at Johnson Fieldhouse soon, camera in hand.
"Photography is definitely in my future. I love to shoot athletics," Pitt said. "I still like the pen too."
Pitt's pregame notes and postgame stories were highly-detailed, a reflection of his newspaper reporting days at the Dunn County News and the Stoutonia student newspaper.