Heidorn 4-peats as Dunn-St. Croix champion

COLFAX (WQOW) - Molly Heidorn has made history.
The Colfax senior crossed the finish line first Thursday to win her fourth Dunn-St. Croix Conference individual cross country title. She's the first to achieve the milestone.
"It feels really good. I knew it was going to take a lot, but I'm glad I was able to go through with it," she said moments afterward.
Heidorn won in 19:10, pulling away from Courtney Stadter of Mondovi (19:21) and Lauren Peterson of Durand-Arkansaw (20:11).
Glenwood City High School's JJ Williams won the boys race in 16:13. Elk Mound High School's Ian Hazen was second in 16:18, followed by Mondovi's Landon Clark in third (16:30).
Colfax captured the girls team championship with 45 points, edging Durand-Arkansaw's 50.
Elk Mound won the boys team title with 36 points. Glenwood City finished second with 44.
Full results are available below.