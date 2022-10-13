 Skip to main content
Heidorn 4-peats as Dunn-St. Croix champion

101322 Molly Heidorn Colfax 4-time conference champion

Colfax's Molly Heidorn crosses the finish line to win her fourth Dunn-St. Croix Conference championship on October 13, 2022.

Dunn St. Croix Cross Country Conference Meet

COLFAX (WQOW) - Molly Heidorn has made history.

The Colfax senior crossed the finish line first Thursday to win her fourth Dunn-St. Croix Conference individual cross country title. She's the first to achieve the milestone.

"It feels really good. I knew it was going to take a lot, but I'm glad I was able to go through with it," she said moments afterward.

Heidorn won in 19:10, pulling away from Courtney Stadter of Mondovi (19:21) and Lauren Peterson of Durand-Arkansaw (20:11).

Glenwood City High School's JJ Williams won the boys race in 16:13. Elk Mound High School's Ian Hazen was second in 16:18, followed by Mondovi's Landon Clark in third (16:30).

Colfax captured the girls team championship with 45 points, edging Durand-Arkansaw's 50.

Elk Mound won the boys team title with 36 points. Glenwood City finished second with 44.

Full results are available below.

Download PDF Dunn-St. Croix Cross Country Conference Championships
Results from the Dunn-St. Croix Conference Cross Country Championships held at Whitetail Golf Course in Colfax on October 13, 2022.

