Heidorn, Williams win races at Rice Lake Invitational

  • Updated
091322 Molly Heidorn wins Rice Lake Invitational

Colfax's Molly Heidorn crosses the finish line to win the Rice Lake Invitational girls varsity cross country race at UWEC-Barron County on September 13, 2022.

 Nickalas Tabbert

JJ Williams (Glenwood City) and Molly Heidorn (Colfax) crossed the finish line first at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County on Tuesday.

RICE LAKE (WQOW) - Colfax High School's Molly Heidorn and Glenwood City High School's JJ Williams crossed the finish line first in their varsity cross country races at the Rice Lake Invitational on Tuesday.

Heidorn won in 19:41, edging out New Richmond High School's Marah Benedict (19:46). Osceola High School won the team title with a score of 79 points.

See full results here

Williams pulled away from the boys pack to win in 16:33. Ladysmith High School's Gavin Stewart surged ahead of Bloomer High School's Lucas Anderson in the final meters to finish second in 16:36. Anderson's time was 16:37.

See full results here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

