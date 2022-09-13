Heidorn, Williams win races at Rice Lake Invitational

RICE LAKE (WQOW) - Colfax High School's Molly Heidorn and Glenwood City High School's JJ Williams crossed the finish line first in their varsity cross country races at the Rice Lake Invitational on Tuesday.
Heidorn won in 19:41, edging out New Richmond High School's Marah Benedict (19:46). Osceola High School won the team title with a score of 79 points.
Williams pulled away from the boys pack to win in 16:33. Ladysmith High School's Gavin Stewart surged ahead of Bloomer High School's Lucas Anderson in the final meters to finish second in 16:36. Anderson's time was 16:37.