Ho, Ponomar top Eau Claire Marathon leaderboards

  • Updated
  • 0
2023 Eau Claire Marathon Winner

Dylan Ponomar of St. Louis Park, MN crosses the finish line first at the 2023 Eau Claire Marathon.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Completing a marathon could be considered a win for every participant, but only a few get to say they finished first.

In the 2023 Eau Claire Marathon, Dylan Ponomar of St. Louis Park, MN finished first in 2:35:39. Mike Walentiny of Lewiston, MN finished second ahead of UW-Stout distance athlete Ethan Hinderman in third.

Onalaska's Margaret Ho took first in the women's marathon in 3:01:33. Locally, Eleva's Steph Cloutier took fourth place.

St. Paul, MN's Daniel Docherty took first in the men's half marathon in 1:09:44. Ripon native Erin Moldenhauer earned the top spot in the women's half marathon in 1:22:37.

Full results from each race at the 2023 Eau Claire Marathon can be found here.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

