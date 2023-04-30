Ho, Ponomar top Eau Claire Marathon leaderboards

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Completing a marathon could be considered a win for every participant, but only a few get to say they finished first.
In the 2023 Eau Claire Marathon, Dylan Ponomar of St. Louis Park, MN finished first in 2:35:39. Mike Walentiny of Lewiston, MN finished second ahead of UW-Stout distance athlete Ethan Hinderman in third.
Onalaska's Margaret Ho took first in the women's marathon in 3:01:33. Locally, Eleva's Steph Cloutier took fourth place.
St. Paul, MN's Daniel Docherty took first in the men's half marathon in 1:09:44. Ripon native Erin Moldenhauer earned the top spot in the women's half marathon in 1:22:37.
Full results from each race at the 2023 Eau Claire Marathon can be found here.