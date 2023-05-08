Hockey community congratulates Sis Paulsen on joining HOF

MADISON (WQOW) - Sis Paulsen is proud to be from Eau Claire, proud to be a Badger, and now, proud to be entering the Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame.
The Eau Claire North High School alum is one of three members of the Class of 2023 to be inducted in September in Eagle River, joining Terry Watkins and Karyn Bye-Dietz.
Paulsen said she knew she had been nominated, but was not expecting a call last week when it was announced she had been selected. In the days since, he phone has been buzzing as friends, former teammates and coaches and others send her congratulatory messages.
Paulsen, who currently lives in Stoughton, is the Director of Operations and Equipment Manager for University of Wisconsin's women's hockey program. She played for UW and has coached all over the country.
She also has experience with USA Hockey, serving as equipment manager during the 2022 Winter Olympics.