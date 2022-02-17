Hockey playoffs: Chi-Hi rallies past North, Superior stuns Memorial

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Jack Bowe scored the game-tying goal on a power play and Ben Carlson scored what proved to be the game-winning goal 40 seconds later as the Chippewa Falls Cardinals boys hockey team rallied to beat the Eau Claire North Huskies in a regional final at Hobbs Ice Arena.
Chippewa Falls advances to face Eau Claire Memorial High School or Superior High School in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 1 sectional semifinals on Tuesday. The Old Abes and Spartans are currently playing.
North led 1-0 after one period on Gabe Bestul's goal. The Huskies scored again 36 seconds into the second period on a Brayton Thillman goal.
Chippewa Falls began its comeback with 1:32 remaining in the period when Jackson Hoem scored.
The third period saw a rash of penalties, and the Cardinals had a short 5-on-3 chance. Bowe converted when the Cardinals had a man advantage.
Other playoff scores from Thursday:
Boys high school hockey
Superior 3, Eau Claire Memorial 1 - Spartans at Chippewa Falls on Tuesday
Hudson 9, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 0
SPASH 3, Wausau West 1 - SPASH at Hudson on Tuesday
Rice Lake 6, Chequamegon Co-op 0
Hayward 4, Marshfield 3 - Hayward at Rice Lake on Tuesday
Amery Co-op 12, Medford/Rib Lake 0
New Richmond 15, Frederic Co-op 2 - Amery at New Richmond on Tuesday
Baldwin-Woodville/Saint Croix Central 7, Viroqua Co-op 0
Black River Falls 3, West Salem/Bangor 2 - BRF at Baldwin-Woodville/SCC on Tuesday
Somerset 9, Menomonie 2
River Falls 4, RAM 3 (double overtime) - River Falls at Somerset on Tuesday
Girls high school hockey
Western Wisconsin Stars 4, CFM Sabers 2 - Stars at Saint Croix Valley on Tuesday
Onalaska Co-op 2, ECA Stars 0
Hudson 7, Black River Falls 1 - Onalaska at Hudson on Tuesday