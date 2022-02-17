 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
Some blowing snow is also possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers or snow squalls may accompany
a cold front mid morning to mid afternoon before the strongest
winds arrive. Areas of blowing snow may significantly reduce
visibility at times. In addition, temperatures will crash from
the 30s to the teens in the afternoon, which may result in a
flash freeze.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Hockey playoffs: Chi-Hi rallies past North, Superior stuns Memorial

  • Updated
  • 0
021722 Chippewa Falls Eau Claire North hockey playoffs

Members of the Chippewa Falls Cardinals boys hockey team celebrate after advancing to the sectional semifinals on February 17, 2022.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Jack Bowe scored the game-tying goal on a power play and Ben Carlson scored what proved to be the game-winning goal 40 seconds later as the Chippewa Falls Cardinals boys hockey team rallied to beat the Eau Claire North Huskies in a regional final at Hobbs Ice Arena.

Chippewa Falls advances to face Eau Claire Memorial High School or Superior High School in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 1 sectional semifinals on Tuesday. The Old Abes and Spartans are currently playing.

North led 1-0 after one period on Gabe Bestul's goal. The Huskies scored again 36 seconds into the second period on a Brayton Thillman goal.

Chippewa Falls began its comeback with 1:32 remaining in the period when Jackson Hoem scored.

The third period saw a rash of penalties, and the Cardinals had a short 5-on-3 chance. Bowe converted when the Cardinals had a man advantage.

Other playoff scores from Thursday:

Boys high school hockey

Superior 3, Eau Claire Memorial 1 - Spartans at Chippewa Falls on Tuesday

Hudson 9, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 0

SPASH 3, Wausau West 1 - SPASH at Hudson on Tuesday

Rice Lake 6, Chequamegon Co-op 0

Hayward 4, Marshfield 3 - Hayward at Rice Lake on Tuesday

Amery Co-op 12, Medford/Rib Lake 0

New Richmond 15, Frederic Co-op 2 - Amery at New Richmond on Tuesday

Baldwin-Woodville/Saint Croix Central 7, Viroqua Co-op 0

Black River Falls 3, West Salem/Bangor 2 - BRF at Baldwin-Woodville/SCC on Tuesday

Somerset 9, Menomonie 2

River Falls 4, RAM 3 (double overtime) - River Falls at Somerset on Tuesday

Girls high school hockey

Western Wisconsin Stars 4, CFM Sabers 2 - Stars at Saint Croix Valley on Tuesday

Onalaska Co-op 2, ECA Stars 0

Hudson 7, Black River Falls 1 - Onalaska at Hudson on Tuesday

