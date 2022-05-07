Holmen girls soccer holds off Regis/McDonell, other Saturday scores

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The Holmen Vikings trekked north to take on Regis/McDonell for a girls soccer showdown on Saturday, and Holmen came out on top with a 1-0 win thanks to a lone goal in the 38th minute.
OTHER SATURDAY PREP SCORES
Girls Soccer
Eau Claire North 1, DC Everest 3
Chippewa Falls 4, Wausau West 0
Chippewa Falls 4, Marshfield 0
Baseball
Altoona 14, Cochrane-Fountain City 3 (5 innings)
Viroqua 5, Altoona 2
Baldwin-Woodville 10, Cochrane-Fountain City 8 (5 innings)
Viroqua 8, Baldwin-Woodville 5
Eau Claire North 15, Wausau West 5 (5 innings)
Eau Claire North 15, Wausau East 5 (6 innings)
Eleva-Strum 3, Eau Claire Immanuel 2
Eau Claire Memorial 6, Merrill 2
Eau Claire Memorial 6, Waunakee 7
Ladysmith 2, Cumberland 1 (Game 1)
Ladysmith 7, Cumberland 9 (Game 2)
Softball
Durand 0, Cochrane-Fountain City 6
Prescott 9, McDonell Central 1
McDonell Central 11, Durand 1
Prescott 14, Cochrane-Fountain City 4
Fall Creek 21, Marathon 9 (6 innings)
Fall Creek 11, Edgar 0 (5 innings)
Fall Creek 10, Shell Lake 6
Northwood/Solon Springs 10, Thorp 0
Eau Claire Immanuel 16, Eleva-Strum 1 (5 innings)
Baldwin-Woodville 0, Bloomer 3
Menomonie 3, Bloomer 4
Somerset 6, Rice Lake 2
Holmen 6, Eau Claire Memorial 1 (Game 1)
Holmen 7, Eau Claire Memorial 6 (Game 2)