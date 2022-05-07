 Skip to main content
Holmen girls soccer holds off Regis/McDonell, other Saturday scores

Holmen GSOC beats Regis/McDonell

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The Holmen Vikings trekked north to take on Regis/McDonell for a girls soccer showdown on Saturday, and Holmen came out on top with a 1-0 win thanks to a lone goal in the 38th minute.

OTHER SATURDAY PREP SCORES

Girls Soccer

Eau Claire North 1, DC Everest 3

Chippewa Falls 4, Wausau West 0

Chippewa Falls 4, Marshfield 0

Baseball

Altoona 14, Cochrane-Fountain City 3 (5 innings)

Viroqua 5, Altoona 2

Baldwin-Woodville 10, Cochrane-Fountain City 8 (5 innings)

Viroqua 8, Baldwin-Woodville 5

Eau Claire North 15, Wausau West 5 (5 innings)

Eau Claire North 15, Wausau East 5 (6 innings)

Eleva-Strum 3, Eau Claire Immanuel 2

Eau Claire Memorial 6, Merrill 2

Eau Claire Memorial 6, Waunakee 7

Ladysmith 2, Cumberland 1 (Game 1)

Ladysmith 7, Cumberland 9 (Game 2)

Softball

Durand 0, Cochrane-Fountain City 6

Prescott 9, McDonell Central 1

McDonell Central 11, Durand 1

Prescott 14, Cochrane-Fountain City 4

Fall Creek 21, Marathon 9 (6 innings)

Fall Creek 11, Edgar 0 (5 innings)

Fall Creek 10, Shell Lake 6

Northwood/Solon Springs 10, Thorp 0

Eau Claire Immanuel 16, Eleva-Strum 1 (5 innings)

Baldwin-Woodville 0, Bloomer 3

Menomonie 3, Bloomer 4

Somerset 6, Rice Lake 2

Holmen 6, Eau Claire Memorial 1 (Game 1)

Holmen 7, Eau Claire Memorial 6 (Game 2)

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

