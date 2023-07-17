Home field advantage huge as WPASL playoffs begin

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The path to the Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League championship is Eau Claire's Bollinger Fields.
Bateaux FC and Union EC FC have earned the top two seeds for the league playoffs, which begin this Sunday afternoon.
Home field advantage has proven to be important in the WPASL, with more players participating when games are close to home. It also helps to know your home turf.
Bateaux FC will host Lobos FC at 3:00 p.m. Sunday in the first semifinals matchup at Bollinger Fields. Union EC FC will face Homeboyz FC at 5:00 p.m.