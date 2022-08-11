Hornets see highest participation in years

CADOTT (WQOW) - Increased success has led to increased interest in the Cadott Hornets football team.
Cadott has 42 players on the roster this season, the highest number ever under Jeff Goettl.
Last season, the Hornets reached the traditional Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association playoffs for the first time in 17 years. It participated in the WIAA's culminating event playoffs in 2020.
Most of the players on the 2021 team are back, and higher numbers has meant more competition and more motivation.
"It gives us more options, you know, to see guys and what positions they can play and see how we can make our team better with certain guys," senior Tegan Ritter said.
"It just gives us more leaders, and that's what we need," senior Tristan Drier added.
Cadott visits the Stanley-Boyd Orioles to open the season on August 19.