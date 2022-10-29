Hudson advances, Rice Lake short of soccer state in heartbreaking fashion

RICE LAKE (WQOW)- Rice Lake's boys soccer team may have lost a trip to the state tournament in one of the most devastating ways possible.
Rice Lake and Rhinelander played 100 scoreless minutes, forcing penalty kicks with a score of 0-0. According to Travis Nyhus of the Rice Lake Chronotype, Abdellah Chakouri scored the winning penalty kick for the Warriors, but due to a horn blasting during the kick, the officials called it off and ruled a re-kick. The following Rice Lake attempt went off the goal post, giving Rhinelander a 5-4 edge in penalty kicks and earning the Hodags a trip to the Division 3 state tournament.
In Division 1, the Hudson Raiders defeated Oshkosh West 2-0 to earn a trip to state for the third straight season.
The WIAA Boys Soccer State Tournament begins Thursday at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.