Hudson advances to state championship, holds USM to 1 shot on goal

MADISON (WQOW) - Carter Mears scored two goals and the Hudson Raiders boys hockey team held the University School of Milwaukee to one shot on goal Friday in a 6-0 win in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state semifinals.
The Raiders will face either Edgewood in the Division 1 championship game on Saturday at Alliant Energy Center.
You can watch the game live on WQOW at approximately 2:30 p.m.
Aiden Tepper-Engh stopped the only shot he faced in net.
Hudson scored three goals in the second period and three more in the third as it looks to repeat as state champions.