Hudson edges New Richmond by one stroke to win BRC title

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- Hudson and New Richmond have been neck-and-neck all season long in the Big Rivers Conference, and on Wednesday the conference title came down to the final hole.
The Raiders narrowly edged the Tigers by one stroke to win the Big Rivers Conference girls golf championship meet at Lake Wissota Golf Course on Saturday. Hudson finished with a total of 358 with New Richmond just missing out on the tie with 359.
New Richmond's Abbie Ritzer won the individual title with a round of 82, three strokes better than Hudson's Olivia Grothaus. On the final hole, Hudson led by one stroke, but Ritzer lipped out a bogey putt that would have tied her with Hudson's Lauren Parker. Parker made bogey on 18 while Ritzer shot a double bogey.
Chippewa Falls, River Falls and Eau Claire Memorial rounded out the top five.
The Raiders and the rest of the BRC are now preparing for the regional playoffs, which begin Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Full scores can be found on the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin app.