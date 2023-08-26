Hudson, Holmen take team titles at Husky XC Invite

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Holmen won the girls team title and Hudson took the boys title at the Husky Invitational cross country meet on Saturday.
New Richmond's Marah Benedict was the top girls finisher in 18:20.4. Menomonie's Brooklyn Hoff and Lauren McCalla finished second and third. Holmen had three top ten finishers to edge Menomonie by two points for the team title.
In the boys race, Hudson's Addisu Haverly took first in 15:38.9. Teammates Brock Bjerke and Noah Lawrence took second and third, all finishing in under 16 minutes. Menomonie's Grant Burns finished fourth.
The Raiders had four racers finish in the top seven and earned a low score of 28, well ahead of second place Eau Claire Memorial.