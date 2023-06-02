Hudson knocks North out of girls soccer playoffs

HUDSON (WQOW)- Eau Claire North girls soccer is out of the playoffs after a 3-0 loss at Hudson in the Division 1 regional finals on Friday.
A weather delay pushed the start of the match back about 45 minutes, but it didn't take long for the Raiders to take control. Hudson scored just over a minute into the contest. The Raiders scored again at the 20 minute mark before netting an insurance goal in the final six minutes of play. North only took two shots on goal in the contest while Hudson scores on 3/9 shots.
The Huskies' season comes to an end shy of a regional title while the Raiders move on to sectionals. They'll play the winner of DC Everest and Eau Claire Memorial in the sectional semifinals on Thursday, June 8.