Hudson, Memorial, Rice Lake earn top seeds for hockey playoffs

STEVENS POINT (WQOW) - Let's drop the puck on playoff hockey!
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association released playoff brackets for the boys and girls postseason on Sunday.
Hudson High School earned the top seed for Division 1 Sectional 1. Eau Claire Memorial High School earned the second seed, followed by Eau Claire North High School.
Rice Lake High School earned a top sectional seed in Division 2.
In girls hockey, the CFM Sabers and ECA Stars will both open tournament play on the road on Thursday, February 17.