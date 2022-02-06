 Skip to main content
Hudson, Memorial, Rice Lake earn top seeds for hockey playoffs

  Updated
012022 Hudson Eau Claire Memorial boys hockey

Members of the Hudson Raiders boys hockey team celebrate at Hobbs Ice Arena after beating Eau Claire Memorial 4-2 on January 20, 2022.

STEVENS POINT (WQOW) - Let's drop the puck on playoff hockey!

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association released playoff brackets for the boys and girls postseason on Sunday.

Hudson High School earned the top seed for Division 1 Sectional 1. Eau Claire Memorial High School earned the second seed, followed by Eau Claire North High School.

View the full bracket here

Rice Lake High School earned a top sectional seed in Division 2.

View the full bracket here

In girls hockey, the CFM Sabers and ECA Stars will both open tournament play on the road on Thursday, February 17.

View the full bracket here

