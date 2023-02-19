 Skip to main content
Hudson's Hanson wins 500 free title, other state swim & dive results

WIAA Swim/Dive

WAUKESHA (WQOW)- Hudson's Andrew Hanson won a state championship in the 500 yard freestyle on Saturday at the WIAA Division 1 State Boys Swimming & Diving Championships.

Hanson won the title with a state record ime of 4:24.74. Hanson also finished third in the 200 freestyle.

Hanson's teammate Jackson Rodriguez was the runner up in the D1 diving competition with a score of 488.70.

Hudson finished 12th overall as a team.

Eau Claire Alliance finished 20th in the 200 yard medley relay. Eau Claire's Gabe Secker took 24th in the 200 yard individual medley. Diver Gabrik Hollenbeck finished 18th in the diving competition.

Full results from the state meet can be found here.

