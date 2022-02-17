Huge weekend ahead for Blugolds hockey

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Hobbs Ice Arena is the place to be for exciting hockey games.
After Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial skate in playoff games Thursday, UW-Eau Claire's men's and women's hockey teams drop the puck on the most important games of the season this weekend.
The UWEC men's team opens the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament by hosting Northland College in a best-of-two game series starting Friday. Game 1 will be 7:00 p.m. on Friday. Game 2 will be at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, followed by a mini game to decide the series winner if necessary.
Friday night, UWEC's womens' hockey team skates at UW-River Falls with the WIAC regular season title on the line. The Blugolds lead the conference with a 8-0-0 record, but need to win one of two games against the Falcons to secure home ice advantage throughout the conference tournament.
The teams skate again Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Hobbs.
Both the Blugolds and Falcons are favored to make the NCAA tournament, but are not guaranteed spots. Wins this weekend will go a long way in securing a spot in the field.