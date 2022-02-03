Huskies hold off Cardinals, other prep scores

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- The Eau Claire North Huskies held off the Chippewa Falls Cardinals 52-48 in a boys basketball battle in the Big Rivers Conference on Thursday.
Chi-Hi held a close lead early before tying it at the half thanks to a Keion Twyman layup. From there, the Huskies took control.
OTHER THURSDAY PREP SCORES
Boys basketball
Cornell 74, Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe 44
Ladysmith 61, Northwestern 42
Auburndale 80, Cadott 37
Black River Falls 73, Osseo-Fairchild 44
River Falls 49, Hudson 48
Mondovi 70, Colfax 44
Girls basketball
McDonell Central 61, Regis 39
Somerset 46, Altoona 40
Owen-Withee 26, Gilman 49
Rice Lake 58, River Falls 41
Colfax 56, Boyceville 12
Elk Mound 43, Durand 42
Osseo-Fairchild 73, Stanley-Boyd 52
Blair-Taylor 72, Whitehall 28
Melrose-Mindoro 48, Augusta 41
Fall Creek 58, Thorp 25
Cadott 52, Bloomer 33
Cochrane-Fountain City 57, Eleva-Strum 43
Eau Claire Immanuel 49, Alma/Pepin 43
Cameron 59, Cumberland 48
Arcadia 36, Independence 28
Alma Center Lincoln 57, Gilmanton 33
Girls hockey
ECA Stars 11, Black River Falls 3
Boys hockey
Chippewa Falls 4, New Richmond 1
Eau Claire Memorial 8, Menomonie 0