 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Huskies hold off Cardinals, other prep scores

  • Updated
  • 0
Huskies Beat Chi-HI 52-48

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- The Eau Claire North Huskies held off the Chippewa Falls Cardinals 52-48 in a boys basketball battle in the Big Rivers Conference on Thursday.

Chi-Hi held a close lead early before tying it at the half thanks to a Keion Twyman layup. From there, the Huskies took control.

OTHER THURSDAY PREP SCORES

Boys basketball

Cornell 74, Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe 44

Ladysmith 61, Northwestern 42

Auburndale 80, Cadott 37

Black River Falls 73, Osseo-Fairchild 44

River Falls 49, Hudson 48

Mondovi 70, Colfax 44

Girls basketball

McDonell Central 61, Regis 39

Somerset 46, Altoona 40

Owen-Withee 26, Gilman 49

Rice Lake 58, River Falls 41

Colfax 56, Boyceville 12

Elk Mound 43, Durand 42

Osseo-Fairchild 73, Stanley-Boyd 52

Blair-Taylor 72, Whitehall 28

Melrose-Mindoro 48, Augusta 41

Fall Creek 58, Thorp 25

Cadott 52, Bloomer 33

Cochrane-Fountain City 57, Eleva-Strum 43

Eau Claire Immanuel 49, Alma/Pepin 43

Cameron 59, Cumberland 48

Arcadia 36, Independence 28

Alma Center Lincoln 57, Gilmanton 33

Girls hockey

ECA Stars 11, Black River Falls 3

Boys hockey

Chippewa Falls 4, New Richmond 1

Eau Claire Memorial 8, Menomonie 0

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com