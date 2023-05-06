Huskies honor HOF coach Bob Johnson at Carson Park

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- When you think of Eau Claire North baseball, you think of Bob Johnson. On Saturday, the Hall of Fame head coach was honored at Carson Park by the program he lead for 17 seasons.
Johnson was presented a commemorative trophy while greeting coaches and players on the diamond between the Huskies' doubleheader with Wausau West.
Johnson spent 28 years coaching in Eau Claire, 17 of them as the Huskies head coach where he led the program to two state titles and eight state tournament appearances. He stepped down as head coach of the Huskies in 2022.
Johnson was inducted into the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in February.
The long time coach said its been out of the ordinary to watch the Huskies from the grandstands, but he enjoys being back at the ballpark to see the team.
"I'm starting to settle in as a fan a little bit," Johnson said. "I gotta be honest, the first game I came to a while back, that was a little odd. Trying to just disappear into the sunset a little but here, but it's always nice to be honored. This program's always gonna have a special place in my heart."
When asked if he misses coaching, Johnson said he misses the kids on the team and a little competition once in a while.
The players miss him too.
"I had the opportunity to have Coach Johnson for two years, I just can't really thank him enough, he's definitely gotten me to where I am now," senior infielder Jack Kein said. "We definitely miss him."
Johnson says he plans to continue going to games at Carson Park to see his old program in action.
The Huskies fell to Wausau West in both games on Saturday.