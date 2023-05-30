 Skip to main content
Huskies outlast Old Abes in extra innings thriller, other playoff baseball scores

  • Updated
North Memorial baseball handshake

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)-  The Eau Claire North Huskies are on to the next round of the WIAA Baseball Tournament after outlasting Eau Claire Memorial 17-12 in an eight-inning thriller on Tuesday.

A back-and-forth game found the Old Abes head 9-5 in the 7th inning before the Huskies scored seven runs to take a 12-9 lead into the bottom of the inning. However, the Old Abes answered with three runs of their own to tie the ballgame and force extra innings.

The runs didn't stop for the Huskies in the eighth as they scored five times to take a 17-12 lead. Memorial failed to score, ending their season in a hard fought and exciting crosstown showdown.

The Huskies advance to the regional finals and will play at No. 2 seed Hudson on Thursday.

OTHER BASEBALL SCORES

Division 1

River Falls, Wausau East 0 - River Falls at WI Rapids Lincoln Thursday

Chippewa Falls 9, New Richmond 1

Menomonie 1, DC Everest 2 (9 innings) - DC Everest at Chippewa Falls Thursday

Division 2

Altoona 13, Ellsworth 0 (6 innings)

St. Croix Central 4, Northwestern 2 - SCC at Altoona Wednesday

Hayward 6, Rice Lake 5

Ashland 9, Baldwin-Woodville 8 - Ashland at Hayward Wednesday

Division 3

St. Croix Falls 2, Cameron 1 (8 innings)

Unity 5, Spooner 6 - Spooner at St. Croix Falls Wednesday

Cumberland 4, Barron 0 - Phillips at Cumberland Wednesday

Mondovi 6, Neillsville 4

Durand-Arkansaw 9, Osseo-Fairchild 8 - Durand-Arkansaw at Mondovi Wednesday

Pardeeville 0, Whitehall 7 - Whitehall at Aquinas Wednesday

Division 4

Solon Springs/Northwood 8, Bruce 1

Drummond 7, Birchwood/Winter 17 (6 innings) - Birchwood/Winter at Solon Springs/Northwood Wednesday

Hurley 13, Shell Lake 17

Washburn 10, Siren 1 - Shell Lake at Washburn Wednesday

Regis 13, Spring Valley 3 (6 innings) - Will play winner of Clear Lake/Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran on Wednesday

Owen-Withee 4, McDonell Central 8

Glenwood City 12, Rib Lake 4 - Glenwood City at McDonell Central Wednesday

Eleva-Strum 9, Assumption 6

Blair-Taylor 5, Columbus Catholic 4 - Blair-Taylor at Eleva-Strum Wednesday

Independence/Gilmanton 4, Port Edwards 3

Pepin/Alma 14, Pittsville 4 (5 innings) - Independence/Gilmanton at Pittsville Wednesday

Full brackets here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

