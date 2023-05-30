Huskies outlast Old Abes in extra innings thriller, other playoff baseball scores

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The Eau Claire North Huskies are on to the next round of the WIAA Baseball Tournament after outlasting Eau Claire Memorial 17-12 in an eight-inning thriller on Tuesday.
A back-and-forth game found the Old Abes head 9-5 in the 7th inning before the Huskies scored seven runs to take a 12-9 lead into the bottom of the inning. However, the Old Abes answered with three runs of their own to tie the ballgame and force extra innings.
The runs didn't stop for the Huskies in the eighth as they scored five times to take a 17-12 lead. Memorial failed to score, ending their season in a hard fought and exciting crosstown showdown.
The Huskies advance to the regional finals and will play at No. 2 seed Hudson on Thursday.
OTHER BASEBALL SCORES
Division 1
River Falls, Wausau East 0 - River Falls at WI Rapids Lincoln Thursday
Chippewa Falls 9, New Richmond 1
Menomonie 1, DC Everest 2 (9 innings) - DC Everest at Chippewa Falls Thursday
Division 2
Altoona 13, Ellsworth 0 (6 innings)
St. Croix Central 4, Northwestern 2 - SCC at Altoona Wednesday
Hayward 6, Rice Lake 5
Ashland 9, Baldwin-Woodville 8 - Ashland at Hayward Wednesday
Division 3
St. Croix Falls 2, Cameron 1 (8 innings)
Unity 5, Spooner 6 - Spooner at St. Croix Falls Wednesday
Cumberland 4, Barron 0 - Phillips at Cumberland Wednesday
Mondovi 6, Neillsville 4
Durand-Arkansaw 9, Osseo-Fairchild 8 - Durand-Arkansaw at Mondovi Wednesday
Pardeeville 0, Whitehall 7 - Whitehall at Aquinas Wednesday
Division 4
Solon Springs/Northwood 8, Bruce 1
Drummond 7, Birchwood/Winter 17 (6 innings) - Birchwood/Winter at Solon Springs/Northwood Wednesday
Hurley 13, Shell Lake 17
Washburn 10, Siren 1 - Shell Lake at Washburn Wednesday
Regis 13, Spring Valley 3 (6 innings) - Will play winner of Clear Lake/Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran on Wednesday
Owen-Withee 4, McDonell Central 8
Glenwood City 12, Rib Lake 4 - Glenwood City at McDonell Central Wednesday
Eleva-Strum 9, Assumption 6
Blair-Taylor 5, Columbus Catholic 4 - Blair-Taylor at Eleva-Strum Wednesday
Independence/Gilmanton 4, Port Edwards 3
Pepin/Alma 14, Pittsville 4 (5 innings) - Independence/Gilmanton at Pittsville Wednesday