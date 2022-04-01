 Skip to main content
Huskies, Rails fall in girls soccer openers, other Friday scores

  • Updated
  • 0
Eau Claire North Falls to Ashland 3-0

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- After a week marred by cold and wet weather, many high school spring sports programs kicked off the season Friday, including on the pitch.

Eau Claire North hosted Ashland in its home and season opener, but fell 3-0. Altoona/Fall Creek also started the season today after yesterday's game was postponed, but were blown out by Barron/Cumberland 10-0. Menomonie also held its first home match, but lost a close one to Sparta 3-2.

OTHER PREP SCORES

Girls Soccer

Regis 21, Medford 7

Baseball

Boyceville 11, Clear Lake 5 (5 innings)

Bloomer 5, Amery 2

Bloomer 10, Flambeau 0 (5 innings)

Regis 14, Mauston 0

Eleva-Strum 11, McDonell Central 1 (5 innings)

Durand 6, Cochrane-Fountain City 5 (9 innings)

Mondovi 2, Osseo-Fairchild 3 (8 innings)

Somerset 15, Amery 12

Baldwin-Woodville 8, Menomonie 3

Black River Falls 10, Blair-Taylor 3

Softball

Durand 13, Spring Valley 3

Melrose-Mindoro 12, Independence/Gilmanton 9

Pepin/Alma 15, Eleva-Strum 0

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com