Huskies sending five girls wrestlers to first state tourney

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The Eau Claire North girls wrestling team is ready to make history this weekend.
The Huskies will send five athletes to the La Crosse Center on Saturday for the first ever WIAA Girls State Wrestling Tournament.
North has a realistic shot to go deep in the tournament; they won the first three meets this season, and each girls has at least one bye in their respective brackets.
The team doesn't have expectations for state because many of them had never wrestled before winter, so they just want to enjoy the time with each other.
"No matter what, I feel like I'll be happy with any results that I get because this is my first year of wrestling," said Katlyn Grant, Huskies senior. "To be able to go out to state is just an amazing experience and I'm just excited to get out there and do my best."
"I just want to have fun and do it for each other," said Sydni Schindler, Huskies sophomore wrestler. "This is my family, I've really gotten a lot closer with them, and I'm kind of sad for it to be over."
Matches begin at 9:00 AM in La Crosse, and the finals along with the Parade of Champions begins at 6:30 PM. Several other area schools will also send athletes to the tournament, they are listed below:
- Barron - 5 wrestlers
- Black River Falls - 2 wrestlers
- Boyceville - 2 wrestlers
- Glenwood City - 2 wrestlers
- Hudson - 2 wrestlers
- Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek - 1 wrestler
- Rice Lake - 1 wrestler
- River Falls - 1 wrestler
- Saint Croix Central - 1 wrestler
- Spring Valley/Elmwood - 2 wrestlers