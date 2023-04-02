 Skip to main content
I-94 lacrosse, baseball games postponed

By Nick Tabbert

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- A snow-covered Simpson Field has forced the first ever Interstate 94 women's lacrosse match between UW-Stout and UW-Eau Claire to be postponed.

The contest was originally scheduled to be played on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. on the UW-Eau Claire Campus. A makeup date has not yet been announced.

The two programs are still slated to meet for a previously scheduled match on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at Simpson Field.

UPDATE: UW-Eau Claire also announced Sunday that Monday's I-94 baseball doubleheader has also been postponed. A makeup date for those contests has also not yet been determined.

UWEC is scheduled to play UW-Platteville next at home on Thursday. The Blue Devils are slated to host the Pioneers for two doubleheaders on Friday and Saturday.

