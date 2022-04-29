 Skip to main content
Immanuel baseball earns walk-off win, other Friday scores

  • Updated
  • 0
042922 CFC Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran baseball

The Lancers baseball team mobs Daniel Hein after his game-winning hit in the 7th inning at Carson Park on April 29, 2022.

(WQOW) - Friday's local scores

High school softball

Bloomer 11, Cadott 0 (5 innings - game 1)

Bloomer 12, Cadott 1 (6 innings - game 2)

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 5, Cochrane-Fountain City 3

Fall Creek 16, Thorp 9

Stanley-Boyd 16, Eau Claire Regis 4

Osseo-Fairchild 7, McDonell Central 4

Prescott 6, Altoona 1

Spring Valley 12, Unity 11

Blair-Taylor 16, Eleva-Strum 5 (5 innings)

High school baseball

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 2, Cochrane-Fountain City 1

Eau Claire Regis 11, Stanley-Boyd 1 (5 innings)

Eau Claire North 12, Marshfield 2 (6 innings - game 1)

Eau Claire North 11, Marshfield 1 (5 innings - game 2)

Superior 8, Eau Claire Memorial 4

Bloomer 16, Cadott 0 (5 innings)

Eleva-Strum 11, Blair-Taylor 1 (6 innings)

Osseo-Fairchild 11, McDonell Central 4

Colfax 2, Durand 1

Boyceville 14, Prairie Farm 2 (5 innings)

Greenwood 8, Loyal 2

Altoona 6, Osceola 4

Girls high school soccer

Regis/McDonell 8, Arcadia 0

Sparta 7, Altoona 0

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

