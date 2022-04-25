Immanuel softball sweeps Augusta in Dairyland doubleheader, other Monday scores

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Eau Claire Immanuel and Augusta are two of the top softball teams in the Dairyland this season, but it was the Lancers who busted out the brooms after Monday's doubleheader.
Immanuel defeated the Beavers 7-6 in game one and 21-1 in game two. Game one was tight throughout, with the Lancers taking an early lead before Augusta rallied back to tie it at 4-4. The Lancers finished game one with a one run victory before dominating their Dairyland rivals in game two, forcing the ten run rule after five innings.
The Lancers scored a total of 28 runs in two games, thanks to big bats that continue to come alive this season.
"I was really proud of us, mostly our batting," said Claire Schierenbeck, Lancers senior center fielder. "I think sometimes we struggle with that, and sometimes it's slow, but we got it rolling today. It took a little bit, but I'm proud of us."
Eau Claire Immanuel moves to 7-1 overall while Augusta falls to 6-4 on the season. The Lancers take on Blair-Taylor next on Thursday while Augusta hosts Eleva-Strum.
Other scores from Monday:
High school softball
Spring Valley 13, Durand 9
Mondovi 7, Elk Mound 1
Chippewa Falls 6, Marshfield 1 - Cardinals now 11-0
Cochrane-Fountain City 11, Independence/Gilmanton 1 (6 innings)
Hayward 14, Ladysmith 1 - game 1
Hayward 12, Ladysmith 1 - game 2
High school baseball
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 8, Augusta 1
Eau Claire North 7, New Richmond 2
McDonell Central 10, Osseo-Fairchild 5
Spring Valley 12, Durand 5
Elk Mound 6, Mondovi 1
Boyceville 12, Glenwood City 2 (5 innings)
Independence/Gilmanton 4, Cochrane-Fountain City 1
Eleva-Strum 8, Blair-Taylor 5
Girls high school soccer
Regis/McDonell 3, Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia 2
Saint Croix Central 2, Altoona 0