Jefferson has huge day as Vikings top Packers, 23-7, to open season

MINNEAPOLIS (WQOW) - Justin Jefferson scored two touchdowns and had a career day receiving as the Minnesota Vikings opened the 2022 NFL season with a 23-7 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
Jefferson caught nine passes for 184 yards. He set a new franchise record for receiving yards in the first half with 158.
Kirk Cousins completed 23 of 32 passes for 277 yards and two scores. Dalvin Cook ran 20 times for 90 yards, and Alexander Mattison carried eight times for 36 yards.
Minnesota's defense sacked Aaron Rodgers four times and forced two turnovers. Green Bay also failed to convert on 4th down twice in the red zone.
Rodgers completed 22 of 34 passes for 195 yards and an interception. He also lost a fumble.
Minnesota scored on its opening possession, marching 78 yards in 12 plays, capped by Jefferson's 5-yard touchdown reception.
Minnesota added 10 points in the second quarter to lead 17-0 at halftime.
After the Vikings built a 20-0 lead in the third quarter, AJ Dillon scored Green Bay's only touchdown.