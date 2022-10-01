Jets fly past Steel 3-2

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- After a 3-1 win on Friday night to start the series, the Chippewa Steel lost 3-2 to the Janesville Jets at Chippewa Ice Arena on Saturday night.
Kade Nielsen put Chippewa on the board first in the first period at 10:34, before Janesville's Jimmy Doyle responded to tie it up entering the first intermission. Janesville scored twice in two minutes during the second quarter to extend the lead to 3-1. Matthew Brille cut the deficit to one score with a third quarter goal but the Steel could not climb back to even it up.
Chippewa drops to 5-4 overall. The Steel and Jets will meet again next Friday and Saturday in Janesville.