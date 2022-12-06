Jim Leonhard to move on following UW bowl game

MADISON (WKOW) -- After seven seasons with the Wisconsin Badgers football program, Jim Leonhard has announced he will part ways following the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl game. Leonhard announced his decision on Twitter Tuesday night.
On Wisconsin! pic.twitter.com/lkgkPWmrO1— Jim Leonhard (@jimleonhard) December 7, 2022
Leonhard stepped in as the interim head coach following the in-season firing of Paul Chryst. The former UW safety is a 2015 inductee of the UW Athletic Hall of Fame.
He led Wisconsin's defense to multiple top-five finishes in total defense in FBS. Leonhard began as a Defensive Backs coach in 2016 and took over as the Defensive Coordinator a season later.
He has not made an announcement regarding where he will head next.