 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 90 to 95 degrees this evening.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast and west
central Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat may also result in some roads
buckling.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Johnny Davis ready for national spotlight

  • Updated
  • 0
Johnny Davis Pre-Draft

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW)-  Johnny Davis is ready for his big moment.

The La Crosse native and his family will be in New York Thursday night for the NBA Draft.

The Central High School grad and former Wisconsin Badger projected to be picked anywhere from 8 to 12 in the first round.

Davis has been busy working out on his own and for about a handful of teams who pick early in the first round.

The individual workouts can be a grind. But Davis feels his competitiveness and unselfishness can be a fit for any team.

"The process went really well.  I didn't have to travel too much, which s good.  I put myself in that position.  I'd say anywhere I went was sort of a welcome to the NBA moment.  Just being around the facility.  Just being around the team.  Right now it's all just really great.  I'm happy it's over and I'm just ready for Thursday.   I would say the most difficult part is just going into the workout and being a little nervous.  It's like auditioning for a role or doing a job interview.  You got to bring your best and make a great impression," Davis said during a Zoom interview with national media.

The NBA Draft is set to begin at 7 PM Thursday night and you can watch it on WXOW 19.

Tags