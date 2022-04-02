Johnny Davis wins 2022 Jerry West Award

MADISON (WQOW)- Add another accolade to Johnny Davis' resume.
Davis was named the 2022 Jerry West Award winner on Saturday by the Basketball Hall of Fame. The award is given to the nation's best shooting guard during each college basketball season. Davis becomes the first Badger to win the award in UW history.
"I am honored to win the Jerry West Award and to be named the best shooting guard in college basketball this season," Davis said. "I want to thank Jerry West and the Basketball Hall of Fame for recognizing my talents and honoring me with this award. I would like to thank my teammates and coaches for being able to help me be the player that I am and win this award. None of this is possible without the unforgettable season that we had this year."
Earlier this week, Davis announced his declaration for the 2022 NBA Draft.