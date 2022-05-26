 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Johnston lifts Chi-Hi softball to regional title, other playoff scores

  • Updated
  • 0
052622 Chippewa Falls softball wins regional title

Makenna Johnston, center, is lifted up by her teammates after hitting a game-winning home run against D.C. Everest at Casper Park on May 26, 2022.

(WQOW) - Thursday's WIAA softball regional playoffs scores

Division 1

Chippewa Falls 6, D.C. Everest 5 - Cardinals win on walk-off home run by Makenna Johnston

Superior 2, New Richmond 0 - Superior at Chippewa Falls on Tuesday

SPASH 3, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 0

Marshfield 1, Eau Claire North 0

Division 2

Ellsworth 10, Somerset 4

Altoona 5, Hayward 3 - Ellsworth at Altoona on Tuesday

New London 9, Mosinee 1

Medford 2, Antigo 1

Division 3

Bloomer 1, Saint Croix Falls 0

Northwestern 6, Spooner 2 - Northwestern at Bloomer on Tuesday

Prescott 10, Mondovi 1

Baldwin-Woodville 6, Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau 0 - B-W at Prescott on Tuesday

Division 4

Northwood/Solon Springs 1, Phillips 0

Grantsburg 10, Hurley 5

Cadott 3, Elmwood/Plum City 1

*Colfax at Fall Creek postponed to 5:00 PM Friday

Luther 4, Bangor 3

Osseo-Fairchild 19, Cochrane-Fountain City 9 - O-F at Luther on Tuesday

Westfield 13, Pardeeville 3 (6 innings)

*Marathon at Auburndale postponed to 5:00 PM Friday

Division 5

Thorp 4, Athens 3

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 5, McDonell Central 4 - Thorp at Immanuel Lutheran on Tuesday

Drummond 7, Butternut/Mercer 0

Mellen 9, Flambeau 3

Blair-Taylor 14, Independence/Gilmanton 1 (5 innings)

Hillsboro 7, Lincoln 4 - Hillsboro at Blair-Taylor on Tuesday

Assumption 15, Ithaca 0 (3 innings)

Almond-Bancroft 6, Wild Rose 4

View full brackets for each division here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags