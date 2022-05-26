Johnston lifts Chi-Hi softball to regional title, other playoff scores

(WQOW) - Thursday's WIAA softball regional playoffs scores
Division 1
Chippewa Falls 6, D.C. Everest 5 - Cardinals win on walk-off home run by Makenna Johnston
Superior 2, New Richmond 0 - Superior at Chippewa Falls on Tuesday
SPASH 3, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 0
Marshfield 1, Eau Claire North 0
Division 2
Ellsworth 10, Somerset 4
Altoona 5, Hayward 3 - Ellsworth at Altoona on Tuesday
New London 9, Mosinee 1
Medford 2, Antigo 1
Division 3
Bloomer 1, Saint Croix Falls 0
Northwestern 6, Spooner 2 - Northwestern at Bloomer on Tuesday
Prescott 10, Mondovi 1
Baldwin-Woodville 6, Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau 0 - B-W at Prescott on Tuesday
Division 4
Northwood/Solon Springs 1, Phillips 0
Grantsburg 10, Hurley 5
Cadott 3, Elmwood/Plum City 1
*Colfax at Fall Creek postponed to 5:00 PM Friday
Luther 4, Bangor 3
Osseo-Fairchild 19, Cochrane-Fountain City 9 - O-F at Luther on Tuesday
Westfield 13, Pardeeville 3 (6 innings)
*Marathon at Auburndale postponed to 5:00 PM Friday
Division 5
Thorp 4, Athens 3
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 5, McDonell Central 4 - Thorp at Immanuel Lutheran on Tuesday
Drummond 7, Butternut/Mercer 0
Mellen 9, Flambeau 3
Blair-Taylor 14, Independence/Gilmanton 1 (5 innings)
Hillsboro 7, Lincoln 4 - Hillsboro at Blair-Taylor on Tuesday
Assumption 15, Ithaca 0 (3 innings)
Almond-Bancroft 6, Wild Rose 4