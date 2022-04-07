 Skip to main content
Jr. Blues blank Steel

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Three goals in the second period and a perfect night in net for Ethan Roberts powered the Springfield Jr. Blues to a shutout win over the Chippewa Steel Thursday night.

The Jr. Blues (35-19-3) have won all six meetings against the Steel (23-31-3) this season.

Box score

After a scoreless first period, Joey Dosan gave Springfield a 1-0 advantage with a goal at 10:45.

Less than a minute later, Hagen Moe scored to double the advantage. Hadley Hudak completed the scoring in the period with a goal at 15:27.

James Callahan added an empty net goal in the closing seconds.

Roberts stopped all 28 shots he faced from the Steel to earn the win.

The teams will skate again Friday at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

