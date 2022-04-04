Kansas rallies from down 16 to win national title over North Carolina

NEW ORLEANS (WQOW) - The Kansas Jayhawks made basketball history Monday night, rallying from the largest deficit ever in National Championship history to defeat the North Carolina Tar Heels, 72-69.
It's the fourth title in program history.
Kansas, down by as many as 16 in the first half, completes the largest comeback win in National Championship history.This is the Jayhawks' 4th national title, tied for the 6th-most all-time. pic.twitter.com/5L40Kqs7Pm— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 5, 2022
After Kansas led 9-3 early, North Carolina closed the first half on a huge run to lead 40-25 at halftime.
Entering today, North Carolina was 46-0 in the NCAA Tournament all-time when leading by double digits at the half, the longest streak by any team in NCAA Tournament history.They're now 46-1. pic.twitter.com/gYbKQL5cKA— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 5, 2022
The Jayhawks went on a 31-10 run in the opening 10 minutes of the second half to lead by six points.
In the closing seconds, Kansas turned to David McCormack, who made two contested inside shots. He and Jalen Wilson each scored 15 points to lead Kansas.