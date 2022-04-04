 Skip to main content
Kansas rallies from down 16 to win national title over North Carolina

NEW ORLEANS (WQOW) - The Kansas Jayhawks made basketball history Monday night, rallying from the largest deficit ever in National Championship history to defeat the North Carolina Tar Heels, 72-69.

It's the fourth title in program history.

After Kansas led 9-3 early, North Carolina closed the first half on a huge run to lead 40-25 at halftime.

The Jayhawks went on a 31-10 run in the opening 10 minutes of the second half to lead by six points.

In the closing seconds, Kansas turned to David McCormack, who made two contested inside shots. He and Jalen Wilson each scored 15 points to lead Kansas.

