Kenai River rolls past Chippewa Steel

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- The Chippewa Steel suffered its first loss of December to the Kenai River Brown Bears 5-3 at Chippewa Area Ice Arena on Thursday.
The Brown Bears struck first before Sam Frandina fired in his first goal of the season on a power play to tie the game for Chippewa. Then, a flurry of goals went in as Ryan Finch deflected in a score for Kenai River just over a minute later. The Brown Bears scored another late in the first period but Eau Claire Memorial graduate Peyton Platter scored seven seconds later to cut the Steel deficit to one entering the first intermission.
Kenai River scored twice in the second period to take a three goal lead, and Matthew Brille got one back for Chippewa in the third, but the Steel failed to score again.
Chippewa falls to 16-11-1 and will run it back against Kenai River at home on Friday night.