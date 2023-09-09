Kenai River spoils Steel's home opener

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Joe Kelly scored the first goal of the new season for Chippewa, but the Steel fell 6-1 to Kenai River Saturday.
Dylan Contreras scored three goals for the Brown Bears, which built a 3-0 lead midway through the second period.
Kelly, an Eau Claire native, scored a short-handed goal in the final minute of the second period to provide the Steel's only offense.
Chippewa had 44 shots on goal compared to Kenai River's 26. Box score
The game was Chris Ratzloff's debut as Steel head coach.