 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kenai River spoils Steel's home opener

  • Updated
  • 0
090923 Kenai River Chippewa Steel hockey

Joe Kelly scored for Chippewa, but the Steel lost the home opener 6-1 to Kenai River on Saturday

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Joe Kelly scored the first goal of the new season for Chippewa, but the Steel fell 6-1 to Kenai River Saturday.

Dylan Contreras scored three goals for the Brown Bears, which built a 3-0 lead midway through the second period.

Kelly, an Eau Claire native, scored a short-handed goal in the final minute of the second period to provide the Steel's only offense.

Chippewa had 44 shots on goal compared to Kenai River's 26. Box score

The game was Chris Ratzloff's debut as Steel head coach.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you