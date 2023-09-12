Key opportunity this week for Kelly to impress scouts

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Joe Kelly spent his summer getting faster and stronger.
This week is a key chance for Kelly, an Eau Claire native, to impress college scouts when he and the rest of the Chippewa Steel skate in the NAHL Showcase in Blaine, Minnesota.
The Steel will play four games in four days starting Wednesday. Scouts from colleges across the country will be on hand at NSC Super Rink.
Kelly's goal is to play college hockey next year. He opened the season Saturday with a goal in Chippewa's loss to Kenai River.