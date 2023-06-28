Knopps, Keller, others earn feature wins at Thunder Hill

 Skip to main content
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 409 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT
THURSDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN

BARRON                RUSK

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

CHIPPEWA              DUNN                  EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN                 PIERCE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND, EAU CLAIRE,
LADYSMITH, MENOMONIE, RICE LAKE, AND RIVER FALLS.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON THURSDAY, JUNE 29TH...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north-
to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at
the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Pepin,
southeastern Dunn and southern Eau Claire Counties through 1230 AM
CDT...

At 1141 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Eau Claire to near Durand.
Movement was southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Augusta.

This includes Interstate 94 in Wisconsin between mile markers 75 and
87.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for
west central Wisconsin.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Knopps, Keller, others earn feature wins at Thunder Hill

  • Updated
  • 0
062823 Thunder Hill Speedway races

Sydney Knopps, Grant Keller and other local racers earned checkered flags at Thunder Hill Speedway on Wednesday

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Thunder Hill Speedway hosted its third Storm Series event on Wednesday.

Chippewa Falls' Sydney Knopps won the Intermediate Wing A feature over New Richmond's Tylar Alton.

Menomonie's Grant Keller won the (R-Box) A feature over Osceola's Reagan Finnegan. Chippewa Falls' Carson Knutson won the Rookie Cage A feature over Menomonie's Barrett Evans.

Find full results here

Clayton's Westen Johnson won the Jr. Wing/Box Stock Kart A feature, Rice Lake's Davin Hauck won the Sportsman A feature, and Menomonie's Taylor Mars won the 125/250 Wing A feature.

Ryan Frandsen won the 600CC Microsprint A feature, Trevor Serbus won the Gopher Midgets A feature, and Garrett Tatnell won the Restricted Winged Micros A feature.

Thunder Hill will resume its Storm Series schedule on July 12.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

