Knopps, Keller, others earn feature wins at Thunder Hill

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Thunder Hill Speedway hosted its third Storm Series event on Wednesday.
Chippewa Falls' Sydney Knopps won the Intermediate Wing A feature over New Richmond's Tylar Alton.
Menomonie's Grant Keller won the (R-Box) A feature over Osceola's Reagan Finnegan. Chippewa Falls' Carson Knutson won the Rookie Cage A feature over Menomonie's Barrett Evans.
Clayton's Westen Johnson won the Jr. Wing/Box Stock Kart A feature, Rice Lake's Davin Hauck won the Sportsman A feature, and Menomonie's Taylor Mars won the 125/250 Wing A feature.
Ryan Frandsen won the 600CC Microsprint A feature, Trevor Serbus won the Gopher Midgets A feature, and Garrett Tatnell won the Restricted Winged Micros A feature.
Thunder Hill will resume its Storm Series schedule on July 12.