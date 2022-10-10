Kongshaug leads, Altoona/Regis 4th at state golf meet

MADISON (WQOW) - Colfax/Elk Mound freshman Belle Kongshaug is the leader of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 championship after one round at University Ridge.
Kongshaug carded at score of even par 72 Monday to lead defending state champion Ava Salay of Prescott High School by three stokes. The two played together in the final pairing of the day.
Altoona/Regis is fourth in the team standings after posting a score of 378. The Prairie School leads the Division 2 competition with a score of 348.
In Division 1, Hudson High School's Olivia Grothaus and New Richmond High School's Abbie Ritzer are tied for 30th after shooting rounds of 11-over par 83.
Mahlia McCane of River Falls High School is 51st after a round of 91.
The tournament concludes Tuesday in Madison.