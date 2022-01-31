Krista's huge period powers Chi-Hi hockey, other Monday scores

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Owen Krista tallied three goals and an assist in the opening period to lead the Chippewa Falls Cardinals boys hockey team to a 9-2 win over Onalaska/La Crosse on Monday.
Chippewa Falls led 6-1 after the opening period.
Other local scores from Monday:
Girls high school basketball
Ladysmith 68, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 22
Blair-Taylor 91, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 53 - Steien (B-T): 37 points, becomes school's all-time leading scorer; Thompson (B-T): triple-double; Nauman (IMMAN): 25 points
Rib Lake 46, Owen-Withee 41
Loyal 62, Granton 15
West Salem 55, Durand 45
Cadott 60, Whitehall 44
Cumberland 46, Barron 40
Boys high school basketball
Fall Creek 61, Mondovi 50
Whitehall 92, Osseo-Fairchild 66
Cochrane-Fountain City 67, Independence 25 - Seibel (CFC): 17 points; Lopez (IND): 12 points
Durand 54, Glenwood City 37
Neillsville 63, Lincoln 42
Bloomer 56, Spooner 41
Eau Claire Regis 59, Thorp 45
Colfax 68, Prairie Farm 62