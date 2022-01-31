 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Krista's huge period powers Chi-Hi hockey, other Monday scores

  • Updated
  • 0
013122 onalaska chippewa falls bhky

Owen Krista (4) high fives teammates after scoring a goal against Onalaska/La Crosse at Chippewa Area Ice Arena on January 31, 2022.

Owen Krista tallied three goals and an assist in the opening period Monday to lead the Cardinals to a 9-2 win at Chippewa Area Ice Arena

The West Salem Panthers topped the Durand Panthers 55-45 on Monday night

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Owen Krista tallied three goals and an assist in the opening period to lead the Chippewa Falls Cardinals boys hockey team to a 9-2 win over Onalaska/La Crosse on Monday.

Chippewa Falls led 6-1 after the opening period.

Other local scores from Monday:

Girls high school basketball

Ladysmith 68, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 22

Blair-Taylor 91, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 53 - Steien (B-T): 37 points, becomes school's all-time leading scorer; Thompson (B-T): triple-double; Nauman (IMMAN): 25 points

Rib Lake 46, Owen-Withee 41

Loyal 62, Granton 15

West Salem 55, Durand 45

Cadott 60, Whitehall 44

Cumberland 46, Barron 40

Boys high school basketball

Fall Creek 61, Mondovi 50

Whitehall 92, Osseo-Fairchild 66

Cochrane-Fountain City 67, Independence 25 - Seibel (CFC): 17 points; Lopez (IND): 12 points

Durand 54, Glenwood City 37

Neillsville 63, Lincoln 42

Bloomer 56, Spooner 41

Eau Claire Regis 59, Thorp 45

Colfax 68, Prairie Farm 62

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.