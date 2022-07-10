Kubbsicles win 2022 U.S. Kubb Championship

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- 128 teams went crazy for kubb this weekend in Eau Claire, but it was the Kubbsicles that came out on top.
Kubbsicles defeated Branches With Wolves to win the 2022 U.S. Kubb Championship at Eau Claire Soccer Park on Sunday. It is the third national championship for Kubbsicles after winning back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013.
The team of Max Sebesta, Mark Blazel and Zachary Brown all are originally from Eau Claire, but now live in three different states. The group comes together once a year for the tournament, and it was a successful reunion this year.
"I have to travel quite a distance to get here, but it's always worth it because I get to see Max and Mark again," Brown said.
"Whenever we roll up here, it's always shaking off the rust, but eventually we figure things out, and we always seem to find a way to pull through," Blazel said.
"Same three guys have been playing together for over a decade, and I think we are just going to try to get back to it," Sebesta said. "It's the one weekend of the year we all get to hangout."
El Ringers and Kubboom Jr. finished 3rd and 4th.
Full results from the 2022 U.S. Kubb Championship can be found here.