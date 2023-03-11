Laconia beats Aquinas in D4 Championship

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - Reece Keel was on fire in the first half as the Laconia Spartans knock off top-seeded Aquinas in the Division 4 WIAA Girls State Championship in Green Bay 64-51.
Laconia took the silver ball in last year's championship game. This year it was gold.
Halftime score was 33-23 in favor of the Spartans. They led by as much as 12 at one point in the half.
Keel scored the first 11 points for Laconia to put them up 11-7 after the Blugolds jumped out to a 7-2 start. Three of her baskets were from beyond the three point line.
Keel ended the half with 16 points including four three pointers.
Aquinas came out to cut the lead to five at 33-28 after Autumn Passehl hit a three. The Spartans came back to answer with a three from Aubrey Leonard. She scored the first 7 for Laconia in the 2nd half.
Foul trouble came midway through the half when Samantha Davis fouled out of the game with 11:32 left. She finished with 12 for the Blugolds and was their leading scorer at that point.
Aquinas also went cold from the field in the second half. Macy Donarski's basket at 11:11 was the last score until the 5:56 mark when she hit one of two free thow attempts.
Donarski led Aquinas with 18.
For Laconia, Keel had 16, with Aubrey Leonard scoring 15, and Payton Morgan 12.