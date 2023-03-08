Lady Vikings sent off to state in style

COLFAX (WQOW)- It's been ten years since any Colfax basketball team has reached the state tournament, so the community made sure to send the Lady Vikings off in style.
Colfax High School held a parade through the school hallways and a pep rally for the girls basketball team with members of the community before they hit the road to the Resch Center on Wednesday. The team bus was escorted by first responders through town before leaving for Green Bay.
The elementary, middle and high schools all showed out to support the program ahead of Thursday's semifinals matchup. Head coach Courtney Sarauer thanked fans for the love before hopping on the bus.
"We really appreciate the support that you guys have shown over the last few weeks," Sarauer said. "Once we started to figure out who we were, these girls can play with anybody. I just really stress to make sure whatever happens, don't give up. We're just happy that everyone is here to support us, we're hoping to represent the community and school well in Green Bay and we hope to see you all there."
Colfax is the No. 3 seed in the 2023 WIAA State Girls Basketball Division 4 Tournament and will take on No. 2 Laconia on Thursday night at approximately 8:15-8:30 p.m. You can watch all state basketball tournament games on WQOW TV or on the Magic of March app.