Ladysmith shuts out Rib Lake/Prentice 56-0

LADYSMITH (WQOW)- The Ladysmith Lumberjacks earned their fourth Lakeland Conference win of the season on Saturday with a 56-0 shutout over Rib Lake/Prentice.
The Hawks were no match for the Lumberjacks right from the get go. Brady Ingersoll found Clayton Roscoe on a deep ball for the first touchdown of the game, before Ingersoll returned a punt for a touchdown minutes later in the first quarter. Logan Albertson also scored a pick six in the first quarter. By the end of the first frame, Ladysmith was ahead 30-0.
The Lumberjacks move to 6-1 on the year and 4-1 in conference play, right in the thick of a tight race for the conference title. Grantsburg sits 4-0 in the conference while Ladysmith and Unity share the same record. The Lumberjacks visit Unity next Friday and Grantsburg the final week of the year to fight for the Lakeland's top spot.
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL
Clayton 56, Flambeau 14