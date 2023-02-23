Ladysmith's Ingersoll breaks boys scoring record days after Smith breaks girls record

LADYSMITH (WQOW)- Two Ladysmith basketball standouts have each broken their program's scoring records, remarkably just days apart.
Brady Ingersoll became Ladysmith boys basketball's all-time leading scorer in a 93-57 win over Hayward on Tuesday. Ingersoll now has 1,482 career points after a 20-point performance in the win.
His milestone comes just four days after his classmate Raemalee Smith broke the girls' all-time scoring record in a loss against Barron last Friday. News 18 caught up with Smith after Friday night's Sports OT Spotlight game.
Both teams will kick off their playoff runs in the coming days. Ladysmith's girls team advanced past round one after Chequamegon forfeited and will play Grantsburg in round two on Friday. The boys have a first round bye and will play their first matchup on Mar. 3.