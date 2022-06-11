Lakeland outlasts Rice Lake to win sectional soccer title

ARCADIA (WQOW) - The Lakeland Union girls soccer team topped the Rice Lake Warriors in a shootout Saturday to win a Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 3 sectional championship.
Lakeland advances to the state tournament on Friday in Milwaukee.
The Thunderbirds led 2-0 at halftime, but Rice Lake rallied with two goals from Kallahan Bowman to even the match and force overtime.
After neither team scored in two overtime periods, the match went to a shootout, which Lakeland won 4-2.
"I commend our team, being down 2-0 and then coming back and tying it and dominating in the overtimes," Warriors head coach Shawn Gilbert said. "Just couldn't punch it in."
Rice Lake, which lost to Ashland High School in last year's sectional final, finishes this season 15-4-2.
"It's been just a great growth throughout the whole season," Gilbert said. "These seniors have laid the foundation and we're going to come back and do it again next year."