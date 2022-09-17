 Skip to main content
Late game heroics lift Stout to win over Gustavus

ST. PETER, MN (WQOW)- Just when Gustavus thought Stout was down, they were not out.

The UW-Stout Blue Devils football team pulled off a remarkable final drive to beat Gustavus Adolphus 28-25 on the road on Saturday. With 15 seconds to go, down five points, QB Sean Borgerding connected with Levy Hamer for a 62-yard go-ahead touchdown. Hamer had a huge day, finishing with five catches, 160 yards and three touchdowns. Hamer also pulled in a 25-yard score in the 1st and a 63-yard score in the 3rd quarter. Borgerding finished 16-37, 299 yards, four TD's and one interception.

The Blue Devils earn its first win of the season after a shutout loss to Wartburg in week one. Stout moves to 1-1 overall and will play in Menomonie for the first time this season next Saturday against Crown College.

