...The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Widespread flooding continues on area rivers. Additional rainfall
from today and into Friday will keep river flows increased.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE TUESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...From late tonight to late Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 800 PM CDT Thursday, the stage was 772.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 774.9 feet Saturday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage late Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
774.9 feet on 04/21/1996.

Late Wildcats goal forces tie with North, other Thursday scores

North, River Falls GSOC ties 1-1

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Addison Lemke's late goal in the 75th minute forced a 1-1 tie between River Falls and Eau Claire North girls soccer on Thursday.

In a wet and windy game, North's Abby Liddell scored the game's first goal in the 19th minute. It remained scoreless until five minutes remained when North keeper Ella Peterson challenged Lemke's shot before it deflected and bounced back into the net.

North finishes its second consecutive match in a tie. The Huskies move to 2-1-2 overall and 0-1-1 in conference play while the Wildcats fall to 1-1-2.

OTHER SCORES

Girls high school soccer

Rice Lake 5, Menomonie 0

Chippewa Falls 0, New Richmond 2

Boys high school tennis

Eau Claire Memorial 7, River Falls 0

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

