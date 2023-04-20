Late Wildcats goal forces tie with North, other Thursday scores

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Addison Lemke's late goal in the 75th minute forced a 1-1 tie between River Falls and Eau Claire North girls soccer on Thursday.
In a wet and windy game, North's Abby Liddell scored the game's first goal in the 19th minute. It remained scoreless until five minutes remained when North keeper Ella Peterson challenged Lemke's shot before it deflected and bounced back into the net.
North finishes its second consecutive match in a tie. The Huskies move to 2-1-2 overall and 0-1-1 in conference play while the Wildcats fall to 1-1-2.
OTHER SCORES
Girls high school soccer
Rice Lake 5, Menomonie 0
Chippewa Falls 0, New Richmond 2
Boys high school tennis
Eau Claire Memorial 7, River Falls 0