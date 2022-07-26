Latest championship means more to Chaffee

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The highlight each year for Sarah Chaffee at the world championship is catching up with old friends and making new ones.
Becoming the youngest women's division champion is fun too.
Chaffee, 15, made history on Saturday by winning the 2022 Women's World Horseshoe Pitching Championship in Monroe, Louisiana.
"When I won, I was just like, 'ugh,' it was a sigh of relief," Chaffee said Tuesday. "All that nervousness that built up was just gone."
After entering as the top-ranked thrower, Chaffee went 15-0 in the championship competition with a ringer percentage of 86.48. She was the only competitor to score more than 600 points.
"It means a lot more," said Chaffee, who previously won junior division titles before moving up to the women's division this year. "The pressure of having that number one spot was a lot. And it just showed I was able to do it and keep calm, keep my composure while all these women were there for 20-some years and I was just walking in."
Chaffee will look to defend her title next year, but admits it will not be easy.